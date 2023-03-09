CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The two men found dead at the scene of a house fire in Cranston last month have been identified as Andrew and Bruce Jeremiah.

The single-family home on Whitewood Drive was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived around 2:40 a.m. on Feb. 24, according to police.

Andrew, 86, and Bruce, 80, who lived at the home, were both found dead inside.

The incident is still being investigated, but police said it appears the fire was accidental and the two men died as a result of the fire. No foul play is suspected.