CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A man and a woman from Providence died Wednesday night after they were involved in a crash in Cranston.

According to police, 21-year-old Jovanni E. Delgiudice was riding a “motocross racing motorcycle” with 20-year-old Yasmary Valdera on the back when they collided with an SUV just after 8 p.m.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was heading southbound on Broad Street and the SUV was taking a left onto Wheeler Avenue from the opposite side of the road. The motorcycle skidded about 50 feet before hitting the front passenger side of the SUV.

Delgiudice and Valdera were both thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said they were not wearing helmets and neither had a license to operate a motorcycle.

The motorcycle had no headlights and witnesses said it was difficult to see, according to police. Witnesses also told police they saw the motorcycle speed past them, make an illegal pass on the left and drive toward oncoming traffic.

Col. Michael Winquist later told 12 News Delgiudice had just gotten the bike the day before. Investigators are now working to figure out how fast he was going prior to the crash. The posted speed limit in that area is 25 miles per hour.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 30s, was not injured in the crash. Police said there was no evidence of wrongdoing on her part and she will not face charges.