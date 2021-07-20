Police: Heavy rain may have led to Warwick highway crash that injured 2

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say a sudden downpour may have contributed to a crash on I-95 North Monday night.

According to police, a driver of a Sedan says the heavy rains caused his car to hydroplane near the RI-117 exit, hit the guardrail, and serve back on to the highway. That’s when police say the car hit a motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control and rear-end a minivan.

Police said the crash sent the motorcyclist off the right side of the highway and crashing through a highway sign.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken leg, according to police. The driver of the Sedan also went to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Police say they issued a traffic citation to the driver of the Sedan.