CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after someone fired a bullet at an apartment building Tuesday evening, according to Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist.

Officers were called to the Riverbend Apartments on Dyer Avenue for reports of an altercation.

Winquist believes that a suspect returned to the apartment complex following the altercation and fired one shot before taking off again.

Crime scene tape just went up. Officers are looking closely at the parking lot and underneath vehicles with flashlights. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/J5DQYmudGr — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) April 20, 2022

The bullet went into the side of the building and did not enter any of the apartments, according to Winquist.

The police chief said no one was injured and officers are still searching for the suspect.