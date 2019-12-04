Police: Group targeting unlocked vehicles in car break, theft scheme

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a group of young adults — most likely out of Connecticut — who may be to blame for a rash of car breaks and thefts throughout several Rhode Island towns.

The Coventry Police Department urged residents Tuesday to ensure their cars are locked overnight after several car break-ins and thefts were reported over the weekend.

Special attention Western Coventry, we need your help!Over the weekend, the Coventry Police Department has received… Posted by Coventry Police Department, RI on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Police tell Eyewitness News the car breaks and thefts have occurred not only in Coventry — but in Scituate, Foster, Burrillville and West Greenwich.

Over the past 24 hours, surveillance camera registration has doubled in Coventry, according to police.

The department asked residents to consider registering their cameras to help solve the crimes. Scituate also asked residents for surveillance footage that may help the investigation.

Police said they’ve recovered some of the stolen items and vehicles in Connecticut.

This is not the first time Coventry has been targeted by thieves. Police said they believe the same group of juveniles may also be responsible for a rash of car breaks and thefts that occurred last year.

UPDATE: During the course of this investigation regarding larcenies from motor vehicles information has been developed… Posted by Scituate Police Department on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The incidents remain under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.