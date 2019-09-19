Police: Girl, 11, hit by city truck while walking to school

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston city employee was issued driving citations after police said he hit an 11-year-old girl with a city-owned pickup truck Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was taking a left onto Trainor Street—which is prohibited from Gansett Avenue from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.—just before 8 a.m. when he hit the girl, who was using a marked crosswalk to cross the intersection with another juvenile.

The second juvenile was able to avoid being hit, police said.

The girl was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and was cooperative with the responding officers. The employee was cited for failing to yield right of way for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, obedience to a traffic control device, and manner of turning at an intersection.

Police said it didn’t appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.