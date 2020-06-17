Police: Former priest used church funds to buy furniture, electronics for new home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The former priest of a Warwick parish has been accused of using thousands of church funds to purchase personal items, including a television, furniture and a variety of electronics.

Steven Matthew Glover, 42, of Coventry, was arrested Tuesday by the Rhode Island State Police following a complaint filed by the Diocese of Providence.

Police said the complaint, filed last November, alleged that Glover had defrauded St. Rose and Clement Church prior to leaving the priesthood.

The investigation revealed that Glover, known to parishioners as Father Matthew Glover, purchased approximately $40,000 worth of items for his new home in Coventry with his personal credit card.

Police said Glover would then reimburse himself for those purchases, which included new furniture, a television, a video game console and two laptop computers, using SS. Rose and Clement funds.

He is also accused of using the church credit card to purchase furniture as well. Investigators uncovered a scheme where Glover would purchase the furniture from a local store, reimburse himself for the purchase with church funds, then cancel the furniture delivery, which would in turn reverse the charge on his personal credit card.

Glover has been charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, larceny over $1,500 and one count of fraudulent use of a credit card, all of which are felonies.

Police said Glover served as a priest from 2004-2019 and left the priesthood for personal reasons that are unrelated to the allegations against him.

Glover was arraigned and released on $5,000 personal recognizance. His next court appearance is scheduled for September.

The Providence Diocese released a statement regarding Glover’s arrest, calling the charges “very serious and deeply disturbing:”

“We pray for God’s grace and guidance for all who are affected by this troubling news, particularly the faithful parishioners of SS. Rose and Clement Parish,” the diocese said.