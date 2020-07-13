Police: Florida man charged with felony assault, DUI after road rage incident

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Florida man is facing several charges following a reported road rage incident in East Greenwich Sunday, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Police said around 10 p.m. Sunday night, troopers responded to Route 4 northbound after a caller reported that a driver had pointed a handgun at another driver.

Troopers were able to find the driver in question, identified as Joseph Francis, 34, Pompano Beach, Fla., and arrested him on several charges, including two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

After searching his vehicle, police said troopers found a loaded .357 Wesson revolver and ammunition, as well as suspected cocaine and marijuana. Police also said Francis was driving under the influence when the incident took place.

In addition to the felony assault charges, Francis was also charged with driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, refusal to submit a chemical test, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana.