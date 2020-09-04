Police: Five arrested after car theft, pursuit in Coventry

From Left to Right: Charles Robinson, 19, Tavaj Daley, 18, Trayvon Prude, 19. (Courtesy of Coventry Police)

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Five Connecticut youths are facing multiple charges after previously stealing a car and attempting to steal another, according to Coventry Det. Lt. Matthew Blair.

Police responding to Clifton Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of multiple gunshots learned that the homeowner shot at suspected car thieves after he allegedly caught them trying to steal his dark-colored SUV.

There were no injuries or damage from the fired shots, according to Blair.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot and is believed to have left the area in a vehicle that has been previously stolen from Princeton Avenue shortly beforehand.

Rhode Island State Police and West Greenwich Police located the SUV a short distance up the road where the operator let police on a lengthy chase before rolling over on Plainfield Pike near Gibson Hill Road.

State Troopers took the five males into custody at the scene of the crash.

The vehicle was determined to be a Toyota Highlander that was previously stolen from Connecticut.

The following individuals all from Windsor, Conn. were charged:

Charles Robinson, 19 charged with Felony Assault, Possession of Stolen MV, Eluding Police

Tavaj Daley, 18 charged with Conspiracy and Receiving Stolen Goods Over $1,500

Trayvon Prude, 19 charged Conspiracy and Receiving Stolen Goods Over $1,500

Two Juveniles (ages 17 and 15) charged with Conspiracy and Receiving Stolen Goods over $1,500.

The two juveniles were arraigned and ordered to be held at the R.I. Training School.

Blair said a warrant is pending for an 18-year-old man from Hartford, Conn. for the attempted theft of the vehicle on Clifton Avenue.

“Chief Frederick Heise is reminding all residents to remove keys and valuables from their vehicles, and requesting residents lock their vehicles before leaving their vehicles unattended,” Blair said.