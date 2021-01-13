Police: ‘Fire bomb’ found in East Greenwich was not an explosive

West Bay

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite calling it a “fire bomb,” the device found behind an East Greenwich business Tuesday night was not actually an explosive, according to police.

The R.I. State Fire Marshal’s office said the device was a rudimentary attempt at making a fire bomb. The device consisted of a remote control car, Duraflame logs and a liquid accelerant.

As a precaution, the device was removed using a robot from the R.I. Bomb Squad. No one was injured.

Even though the device wasn’t an explosive, police are still investigating where it came from.

Anyone with information on the device or who made it is urged to contact the East Greenwich Police Department at (401) 886-8640.

