WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Where is Charlotte Lester?

That’s what detectives have been trying to figure out for the past six months as the search continues for the missing Warwick woman.

Lester, now 45, was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold’s Neck Drive and Staples Avenue. Her beloved dog was found wandering Elmwood Avenue alone in the days after she vanished.

Detectives later discovered Lester’s red pickup truck abandoned outside Kent Hospital, and a search party found a series of letters addressed to her in the woods near where her vehicle was found.

Warwick Police Capt. John McAniff said Lester’s disappearance is far from a cold case and finding her remains a top priority.

“There’s nothing we want more than to locate [Lester] and give her family some closure,” McAniff said.

Charlotte Lester (Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)

McAniff wouldn’t elaborate on the investigation into Lester’s disappearance, but said detectives have been following up on every single lead that comes in.

“Any and all leads that the public can give us to further this investigation we would appreciate,” McAniff said.

Kathy Wilson, a family friend, tells 12 News detectives have been in constant contact with Lester’s family throughout the investigation.

“We feel confident that this [investigation] is going in the right direction,” Wilson said.

While Lester’s family doesn’t believe she will be found alive, they are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone with information pertinent to the investigation.

Lester is described as a white female with a slim-to-medium build and brown eyes. It’s also possible she’s wearing a wig, according to police.

Anyone with any information on Lester’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.