COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A convicted felon was arrested after detectives discovered three loaded guns in his home, according to R.I. State Police.

Detectives searched 47-year-old Joseph DaSilva’s Coventry apartment Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

(Courtesy: RI State Police)

As investigators handcuffed DaSilva on his front lawn, police said they found a loaded pistol with an extended magazine in his waistband.

Detectives then searched DaSilva’s Willow Street apartment, where they discovered another pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun.

DaSilva has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited large-capacity feeding device.

Court records indicate that DaSilva was convicted on domestic assault and battery and breaking and entering charges out of Newport back in 2017.

DaSilva was ordered held without bail as a probation violator. He’s scheduled to return to court for a violation hearing on April 13.