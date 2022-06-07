WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a woman involved in a crash on I-95 overnight had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit and an infant inside the car.

Kenly Colon, 25, was arrested following the crash near Exit 14 in Warwick. Troopers found the baby was not properly secured, according to police, and there was a bottle of alcohol on the seat.

Police said Colon’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and she was unable to say how she got into the crash. She also showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test and her BAC registered .245 and .247, according to police.

Colon was arraigned Tuesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. She pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $2,000 with surety. She is due back in court on June 28.

While police were responding to that crash, they had to block three lanes of traffic and another alleged drunk driver rear-ended a state police cruiser.