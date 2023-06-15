WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, hitting a Rhode Island State Police cruiser and fleeing the scene, all with two children inside his car.

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday on I-95 North in Warwick, near the I-295 split. State police said the cruiser was stopped in the breakdown lane with its lights flashing when it was hit by another car, which continued down the highway. No injuries were reported.

Troopers then caught up with the driver, identified as 27-year-old Montrell T. Marshall.

The two children who were inside Marshall’s vehicle are now in the custody of their mother, according to police.

Marshall is charged with two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs with a child under 13 and single counts of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs, possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance (oxycodone), possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance (alprazolam), duty to stop in an accident resulting in damage to vehicles, and reckless driving.

He was on probation at the time of his arrest, police said.

