Police, DCYF investigating ‘horrible, tragic’ death of 9-month-old boy

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives returned to a Cranston home on Friday as they continue to investigate the suspicious death of a 9-month-old boy.

Police have called it a possible homicide but have largely remained tight-lipped about the details.

The exact cause of the child’s death is unclear at this time, and police have not said if they expect to make any arrests in the case.

Both Cranston and Rhode Island State Police are involved in the investigation, which spans multiple communities.

According to state police, first responders were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue Wednesday afternoon for an unresponsive infant who wasn’t breathing. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation led police to a home on Mishnock Road in West Greenwich, where they executed a search warrant on Thursday.

State police have not said how the two scenes are connected. They called the boy’s death “horrific” and a “terrible tragedy.”

On Friday, 12 News learned the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) initiated a child protective services investigation. The agency said it had no prior contact with the family involved.

Neighbors in Cranston said the woman who lives at the Lincoln Avenue home has been there for years, and they don’t believe the child was hers. They also mentioned seeing investigators carrying bags of evidence and a baby carrier out of the home Wednesday.