Police: DCYF employee, parent smuggled CBD oil into RI Training School

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested three people, including a Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) employee, as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal sale of vape pens at the Rhode Island Training School.

Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday that the investigation began in September after Training School employees learned residents were possibly purchasing and using vape pens within the facility.

Police said when the Training School screened all of its residents for drugs, three tested positive for THC.

A joint investigation by DCYF and state police revealed that Michael Warren, a juvenile program worker for DCYF, and Sarai Ares, the mother of a Training School resident, worked together to bring CBD oil containing THC into the facility in exchange for money.

Police said on several occasions, Warren would leave the drugs in the laundry room for a Training School resident to retrieve.

Warren, 49, and Ares, 38, both of Cranston, were charged with allowing prisoners to have controlled substances, delivery of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy. Ares was also charged with bribery of an agent, employee or public official, and Warren was charged with accepting that bribe.

Both Warren and Ares were arraigned Monday and released on $10,000 personal recognizance. A Training School resident was also charged with delivery and possession of a controlled substance and is being held pending a future court date.