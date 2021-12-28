State police cruiser struck in highway crash; trooper transported with injuries

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a car crash involving a Rhode Island State Police cruiser on I-95 Tuesday evening in Warwick.

The incident occurred by Exit 14 just before 6 p.m. when an unknown white vehicle collided with the cruiser.

State police say both the trooper and the other operator were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The cruiser sustained damage on the rear driver’s side and the other vehicle had heavy front-end damage.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.