Officer hospitalized after crashing into wall in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick police officer is in the hospital in stable condition after he crashed his cruiser into a wall at the Apponaug Circulator.

Police say he was responding to another officer’s call for back-up around 2:30 Sunday morning when the crash happened.

UPDATE: @WarwickPolice say officer driving this SUV suffered several injuries; is hospitalized in stable condition. He was responding to a request for back-up from another officer when he crashed @wpri12 https://t.co/KSa8Mt2DPY — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) July 14, 2019

The officer was conscious, according to police, but suffered several injuries and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say no other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

The officer’s name has not been released at this time.