Police: Crash caused by street racing sends four to the hospital

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-car crash in Cranston Monday night, Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said.

The crash occurred on Broad Street just before 9 p.m. Winquist said it appears two drivers were street racing when one of them hit a pedestrian who was leaving a business in the area.

Winquist said the other driver crashed into a vehicle that was pulling into the roadway, causing both to roll over.

The pedestrian, only identified as a woman, was unconscious when first responders arrived, Winquist said. He said she was rushed to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

All three drivers involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital. Winquist said the two drivers who appeared to be street racing will likely face criminal charges.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.