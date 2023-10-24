CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Cranston convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Officers rushed to the Food and Fuel on Cranston Street around 8:30 p.m. following reports of an armed robbery.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash.

The clerk complied and the suspect left the store with the money. He was last seen running toward Lincoln Avenue.

Winquist described the suspect as a Black man in his early to mid-20s with a thin build and average height. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black mask.

The man’s description is consistent with the suspect wanted for the armed robberies in Pawtucket and Providence.

Providence police said the robbery occurred in the city Monday at a convenience store on Smithfield Avenue that’s almost identical to the one in Cranston.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies or suspect is urged to contact the Cranston Police Department by calling (401) 942-2211.