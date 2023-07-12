CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Cranston School Committee member accused of stealing money from the parent teacher organization (PTO) she was in charge of.

Tera Norberg has been charged with unlawful appropriation, embezzlement, filing a false document and obstructing an officer.

The investigation began earlier this month, when detectives were made aware of a potential embezzlement case involving the Stone Hill Elementary School Parent Teacher Group’s bank account, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Police said Norberg, who is the president of the PTO, was asked to provide detectives with bank statements during the course of the investigation.

Norberg initially reported that she’d discovered the funds were missing and claimed to have identified the person responsible, according to police.

Police said she even went as far as providing a notarized document from the Cranston School Department Business Office, which stated that the culprit would fully reimburse the stolen funds.

Norberg later admitted that she had fabricated the identity of the person believed to be responsible, and that it was actually her who stole the funds using a debit card attached to the PTO’s bank account.

It’s unclear at this time how much money Norberg stole from the organization.

Norberg was released on $10,000 personal recognizance pending her next court date, which is scheduled for Oct. 11.