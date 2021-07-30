Police: Cranston man who returned fire at shooting suspect facing charges

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Cranston man is facing charges after he returned fire at a suspect who shot his mother and stepfather, according to police.

The shootout took place on Harris Avenue last week. Angelo Lucchetti, 24, told responding officers he was outside with his mother, stepfather and younger sister when a man approached them and opened fire, according to court affidavit.

The affidavit said Lucchetti went inside the house and re-emerged with his mother’s gun, which he began firing in the suspect’s direction.

The suspect ran off, police said, and Lucchetti took off after him after the gun jammed. He told officers he followed the suspect down Cranston Street, but ultimately lost sight of him.

Police said both Lucchetti’s mother and stepfather were hit by bullets during the initial ambush. They were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been treated and released.

Lucchetti, according to the affidavit, admitted he was on probation for drug possession.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Lucchetti, who has since been taken into custody and charged with firing in a compact area, possession of a firearm by a convict in a crime of violence and carrying a pistol without a license.

Police are still searching for the suspect, and ask anyone who can identify him to contact the Cranston Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (401) 942-2211.