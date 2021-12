CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man was arrested Thursday after he stole a box truck and took it for a joyride, according to court documents obtained by 12 News.

Bruce Archambault, 43, is accused of driving off in a Penske rental truck that was parked in Providence.

Archambault is charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, which are both felonies.

Archambault faced a judge Friday and his bail was set at $1,000 with surety.

He’s scheduled to return to court in March.