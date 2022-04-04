CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cranston man charged with shooting his dog to death last week did so with a firearm reported stolen out of Mississippi two years ago, according to a police report obtained by 12 News.

Police said Anthony Devone, 37, told detectives he killed his dog Moses because he had become increasingly aggressive and did not want the dog to hurt his children.

Police said Devone admitted to asking his girlfriend and children to leave the house last Tuesday after telling he would “get rid of Moses,” according to police.

Police said Devone then brought Moses into the basement of his Wayland Avenue home and shot the 18-month-old Bully mix once in the head.

Courtesy: RISPCA

After killing Moses, Devone told detectives he shot a door twice in anger before wrapping the dog in a blanket and placing him into a plastic bag.

Police said Devone then put the dog’s body in the back of his car and drove around in search of a dumpster where he could dispose of him.

Devone, who feared he would be pulled over, said he panicked when he couldn’t find a dumpster. He ended up dumping Moses’ body behind the Family Dollar on Atwood Avenue, according to police. He was arrested shortly after Moses’ body was found outside the store.

Police said investigators were able to track Devone down through the dog’s microchip.

Detectives were able to corroborate Devone’s story while searching his home. Police said officers found the .22 caliber firearm used to kill Moses and blood in the basement.

While running a background check on Devone’s gun, detectives learned it had been reported stolen out of Mississippi in 2020.

Police plan on testing the firearm to determine whether it’s been used in any other crimes.

Devone has since been charged with malicious injury to or killing of animals, as well as possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and firing in a compact area.

He was released on $20,000 surety bail during his arraignment last Friday and has since been barred from owning any animals.

Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist said he is “sickened” by the allegations against Devone.

“Dogs serve as faithful companions whose sole purpose is to please their owners while relying on their owner’s care and compassion,” Winquist said in a statement. “This dog was inhumanely and senselessly executed and discarded like trash.”

“We would have gladly accepted this dog at our animal shelter as a surrender with no questions and found him a loving home with an owner who deserved him,” he continued. “If anyone finds themselves in a situation where they can no longer care for an animal, please contact your local animal shelter or the [Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals].”

Devone is scheduled to return to court in June.