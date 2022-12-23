CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Cranston man after detectives discovered various narcotics inside his home.

Manuel Coradin, 43, is facing numerous drug and weapons charges connected to an investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the greater Providence area.

The Rhode Island State Police executed a search warrant for Coradin’s Ryder Avenue home, where detectives found more than 3 kilograms of methamphetamine pills, 264 grams of cocaine, 25 grams of fentanyl pills, scales and packaging materials.

Detectives also uncovered a pistol, one 16-round magazine containing an undermined amount of ammunition and $13,260 in cash.

Coradin is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possessing a prohibited large-capacity feeding device.

Police said Coradin was on probation stemming from a previous narcotics distribution conviction.

Coradin was ordered held without bail.