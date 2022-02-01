Police: Cranston man broke into, stole from several businesses

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers arrested a Cranston man Tuesday after he admitted to breaking into and stealing from several businesses in the city last month, according to Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said a court-authorized search warrant of Allen Jett’s Knollwood Avenue home uncovered evidence linking him to six breaking-and-entering incidents at nearby businesses.

The 64-year-old would ride his bike to the businesses long after they’d closed for the evening and break in by smashing one of the windows, according to Winquist. Jett would then search for money left in the cash registers before escaping and returning back to his house.

Winquist said Jett broke into a variety of businesses on Reservoir and Park avenues, including Wendy’s, Mobil Gas, KFC, Auto Zone, Dunkin’ Donuts and the New England Coin Exchange.

Jett confessed to the break-ins soon after he was taken into custody, according to Winquist. He’s been charged with five counts of breaking and entering and one count of attempted breaking and entering.

Winquist said Jett has also been charged with simple assault and resisting arrest after he hit a detective in the face while being taken into custody.

This is not the first time Jett has been in trouble with the law. Winquist said he has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1979 and has served several years at the ACI.