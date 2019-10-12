Police: Cranston man arrested after home break-in while girl was alone inside

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police have arrested the suspect in a house break-in that occurred while a girl was home alone Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the girl was able to run out of the house to a safe location and call police, but the suspect was gone before officers arrived.

Investigators are crediting surveillance cameras in the area for helping them positively identify a black Ford Escape captured leaving the scene.

“The assistance provided by the community continues to be a great partnership and we urge everyone to continue to enroll in our camera registry online,” Major Todd Patalano said.

John Sarandrea, 50, of Cranston, has since been arrested for breaking and entering.

Police say Sarandrea has a long criminal history and has been arrested in other communities for similar crimes.

He was arraigned in Kent County District Court and ordered held until a parole violation hearing on October 24.

Police said some of the stolen items have been recovered, but detectives are working to locate other personal items such as identifiable jewelry.

Anyone with additional information on the investigation is urged to call the Cranston Police Detective Division at 401-942-2211.

You can also learn more about the Cranston Police camera registration program on the department’s website.