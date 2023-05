CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly has been charged with possession of illegal drugs.

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael Winquist confirmed to 12 News they arrested Reilly early Monday afternoon and he’s still in police custody. No further details were provided.

Winquist said it’s an ongoing investigation.

Reilly, a Republican, represents Ward 6 and serves on the city’s safety services committee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.