Police: Storage facility worker stole thousands of dollars’ worth of collectables from units

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Coventry man has been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of memorabilia from storage units at a facility where he worked.

While searching the home of Michael McGill, 59, police said they discovered numerous items believed to have been taken from units at Economy Self Storage over the past several years.

Among the stolen items were baseball and novelty cards, sports collectables, rare comic books, action figures, and rock music memorabilia, according to police.

Police are now searching for the owners of these stolen goods. Those who utilize the storage facility are urged to check their units to ensure nothing is missing.

Anyone who believes they have items missing is asked to contact Detective Graham MacCoy at (401) 822-6225 or gmaccoy@coventrypd.org. Police say identifiable information about the items must be provided to ensure they’re returned to their proper owners.

