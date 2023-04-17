COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of shooting his wife and two dogs last week in what authorities are now calling a domestic homicide has died, according to police.

Officers rushed to Mulberry Court last Tuesday shortly after receiving a 911 call from James Beckman regarding a shooting. In a second 911 call from a neighbor, police learned the 61-year-old had also called the neighbor to explain that the shooting was accidental.

Upon arrival, police said officers found 60-year-old Linda Beckman dead and James Beckman suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The couple’s two dogs were also found dead inside the home.

James Beckman was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday, according to police.

The state medical examiner’s office determined James Beckman shot his wife and two dogs before attempting to kill himself.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.