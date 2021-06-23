Police: Couple caught on camera shoplifting from Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Cranston couple seen on security footage stealing from a Warwick hardware store turned themselves in Wednesday, according to the Warwick Police Department.

Police said William Dickie, 39, and his wife Tara Uciferro, 47, left the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Greenwich Avenue earlier this month without paying for the items in their shopping carts.

Dickie, according to police, pushed a shopping cart full of R30 insulation past the registers without paying for it, while Uciferro did the same with a window air conditioner. In total, the couple stole more than $400 worth of merchandise.

Both Dickie and Uciferro are charged with one misdemeanor count of shoplifting. The couple was issued a summons to appear in court Thursday morning for their arraignment.