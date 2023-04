EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich police said they charged 18-year-old Mark C. Clements of Providence for his involvement in a robbery at the Bank RI on South County Trail in East Greenwich.

The robbery happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police. It’s unclear how much money was taken.

No weapon was used, and there were no injuries.

Police said Clements has been charged with 2nd degree robbery.

The incident is still under investigation.