WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested six young adults accused of breaking into and vandalizing a Warwick elementary school.

The suspects, according to police, broke into The Sherman School at least three times over the past two weeks, with the most recent incident happening Monday.

Police said the suspects vandalized the inside of the school building each time they broke in. The suspects were also seen on surveillance footage walking through the halls of the school with flashlights.

The suspects range in age from 18 to 21 and were all charged with breaking and entering. Four of the suspects were also charged with vandalism.

The Sherman School has been closed since September 2021 following the discovery of widespread mold throughout the building.

The district previously told 12 News that students wouldn’t be able to return to the school until at least December, since the building has to be completely renovated.