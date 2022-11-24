CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police believe a car found in the water off a Pawtucket pier may be connected to a targeted home invasion Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a home on Smith Street just before 11 p.m. to reports of gunshots. Three suspects carried out a targeted home invasion, according to police. At least two of the suspects and an individual who was inside the home were armed.

The two parties exchanged gunfire, hitting several cars and the side of the house. Two of the three suspects fled the scene.

Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said the car in Pawtucket is believed to be one of the suspect vehicles from the home invasion. Pawtucket police told a 12 News crew on scene no one was in the car when it was found in the water off Festival Pier on Thursday morning.

Police spotted a second suspect vehicle Thursday morning on Smith Street in Providence. The occupants abandoned the car when police tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop.

A search of the Cranston home resulted in the seizure of a “considerable amount” of marijuana and cash, according to Winquist. Shortly after the incident, police arrested 21-year-old Samuel Diaz. Diaz, of Providence, was allegedly found to be in possession of a pistol and was later charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

The suspects are known to law enforcement and are believed to be involved in another home invasion a couple of months ago.

A man in his 50s was injured during the shooting and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. He is expected to survive. The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information are encouraged to reach out to the Cranston Police Department.