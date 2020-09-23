Police capture Providence stabbing suspect during traffic stop

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have arrested the man who reportedly stabbed his own mother over the weekend in Providence, 12 News has learned.

On Tuesday, an officers in East Greenwich stopped a Honda Acura on First Avenue for traffic violations.

It was later learned that the driver, identified by police as Edward Akinirinlola, was wanted on charges stemming from the stabbing.

Akinirinlola was arrested and handed over to the Providence Police Department.

His mother’s current condition is unknown at this time.