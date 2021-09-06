Police: Bystanders pull unresponsive man from Johnson’s Pond

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A 52-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from Johnson’s Pond Monday evening.

The Coventry Police Department said first responders were called to Harkney Hill Road at Zeke’s Bridge just after 4 p.m. for an unresponsive male.

Police believe the victim had a medical event on the bank of the pond which caused him to fall into the water. Bystanders pulled him from the water before first responders arrived, police said.

First responders performed CPR on the victim before transporting him to Kent Hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

