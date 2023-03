CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to have broken into a Cranston apartment earlier this month.

The man broke into the Cranston Street apartment after attempting to impersonate a food delivery driver, according to police. He reportedly made off with jewelry and cash.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Cranston Police Detective Jon Nelson at (401) 477-5150.