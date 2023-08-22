WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a man accused of briefly breaking into the Warwick Mall overnight.

Police say they have a warrant for the arrest of 33-year-old Alcides Medina III.

Officers were called to the mall around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday for a burglary in progress at Target. Employees who were inside the store at the time told police that a man wearing jeans and no shirt used a rock to smash the exterior and interior glass doors, then took a flannel shirt from the men’s department and left.

Police said they searched the area but were unable to find the suspect, later identified as Medina. Investigators learned that prior to the Target break-in, he had also broken into the Apple Cinemas and stole a bottle of liquor, according to police.

Anyone with information on Medina’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

Warwick Mall General Manager Domenic Schiavone told 12 News that a break-in like this has never happened at the mall before.

Warwick Mall break-in suspect and aftermath (Courtesy: Warwick Police Department/WPRI-TV)