Police asking witnesses of fatal moped crash to come forward

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating the cause of a moped crash that killed a Cranston woman Monday afternoon.

The Warwick Police Department said officers responded to 3393 Post Road around 4:30 p.m. to find bystanders tending to the woman, who was unresponsive.

Police said the 54-year-old was transported to Kent County Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending the notification of her family.

Investigators believe the woman was traveling north on Post Road and went to navigate a curve when she lost control of the moped and crashed into a stone wall. It’s unclear if she was wearing a helmet at the time.

Police said while the cause is under investigation, speed, alcohol and distracted driving are not considered factors at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information about the incident is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department Traffic Division at (401) 468-4344.