WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The search continues for a 44-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month.

Charlotte Lester was last seen in Warwick more than two weeks ago.

Investigators believe Lester’s dog was reportedly with her at the time of her disappearance, but the dog was found a couple days later roaming Elmwood Avenue alone.

The investigation into Lester’s disappearance ramped up last week, when detectives searched a Staples Avenue home that she was known to frequent.

Lester’s red pickup truck was found parked behind Kent Hospital later that same day.

Investigators confirmed Tuesday that “articles of interest” were found during a search of a wooded area near where her truck was discovered.

Courtesy: Warwick Police Department

It’s unclear at this time what those “articles of interest” are or how they’re related to the investigation.

Lester’s family hired a private investigator to look into her disappearance.

“They appear to be related to her disappearance,” Stan Vogt of Four Seasons Investigations said. “They are consistent with a lot of other things we have been hearing throughout this investigation.”

When asked whether he thought Lester was still alive, Vogt admitted that he’s not sure.

“It’s tough to say,” he said.

Vogt said Lester rarely went anywhere without her dog, and the fact that it was found wandering the streets without her is “not encouraging.”

Despite this, Lester’s family remains hopeful that she will be found alive. They’re offering a $20,000 reward to anyone with information pertinent to the investigation.

Lester is described as a white female with a slim-to-medium build and brown eyes. It’s also possible she’s wearing a wig, according to police.

Anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.