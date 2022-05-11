WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greenwich man has been arrested for allegedly holding up the Harbor One Bank on Post Road in Warwick Tuesday morning.

Paul Edward Larson, 60, walked into the bank around 8:30 a.m. and handed employees a note demanding money, according to police. Only two employees were working and no customers were inside at the time.

After giving Larson an undisclosed amount of cash, police said the employees secured themselves in the vault “fearing for their own safety” until officers arrived. The workers told police he did not show a weapon.

Police attempted to locate Larson but were unsuccessful. While returning to the police station around 3:40 p.m., detectives spotted him on the patio at a gas station on Post Road.

Larson was taken into custody and charged with second-degree robbery. He was held overnight and is expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.