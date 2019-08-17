Police arrest ‘known drug dealers’ in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested two people who were allegedly selling drugs in Coventry and West Warwick.

Detectives began an investigation after receiving several complaints of drug-related activity taking place in an apartment near Coventry Shoppers Park.

While surveying the home, police saw Anthony Silva and Giana Magioli in the process of selling drugs in the area.

Silva, 31, of Cranston, and Magioli, 20, of West Warwick, were both arrested after they were found with several bags of suspected crack-cocaine and more than $1,400 in cash.

(Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department)

Both were charged with controlled substance conspiracy. Silva faces an additional charge of possession with intent to deliver crack-cocaine.

Silva is being held without bail at the ACI after violating his parole stemming from a vandalism charge earlier this year. Maglioli was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.