Police arrest Cranston man after finding cocaine, gun during search

(Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man is facing several charges after police allegedly found cocaine and a loaded revolver inside his home.

Police arrested Lorenzo Evans, 45, early Friday morning after executing a search warrant at his home on Red Robin Road.

Upon entry, officers noticed Evans trying to hide crack cocaine, according to police.

During the search, officers found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of powdered cocaine, a loaded .38 revolver and more than $1,000 cash.

Evans, who has an extensive criminal history with 23 prior criminal charges, is currently serving an eight-year suspended sentence after being found guilty on previous drug charges.