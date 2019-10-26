Police arrest Cranston man after finding cocaine, gun during search

West Bay

by: Joseph Griswold ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man is facing several charges after police allegedly found cocaine and a loaded revolver inside his home.

Police arrested Lorenzo Evans, 45, early Friday morning after executing a search warrant at his home on Red Robin Road.

Upon entry, officers noticed Evans trying to hide crack cocaine, according to police.

During the search, officers found 48 grams of crack cocaine, 18 grams of powdered cocaine, a loaded .38 revolver and more than $1,000 cash.

Evans, who has an extensive criminal history with 23 prior criminal charges, is currently serving an eight-year suspended sentence after being found guilty on previous drug charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com