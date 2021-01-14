Police arrest 2 men involved in Cranston ATV incident

CRANSTON, R.I (WPRI) — Police have arrested Warwick two men who admitted they were part of a large organized group of ATV and motorcycle riders on New Year’s Day, according to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said Scott Campbell, 20, and Nicholas Capuano, 26, have been charged with reckless driving after they were seen on surveillance footage speeding past other vehicles, popping wheelies and eluding police.

An officer tried to break up the group as they were traveling down Atwood Avenue, Winquist said. While the officer attempted to arrest Shyanne Boisvert, 23, who had reportedly pushed him, another one of the riders, Eduardo Rivera, 33, intentionally ran over his legs.

Rivera, Boisvert and a third rider, identified as Kemoni Mitchell, 22, were arrested and are facing a series of charges related to the incident.

A fourth rider, identified as Nicholas Zabawar Jr., 19, was arrested and charged after he was seen on surveillance footage smashing the rear windshield of the officer’s cruiser with his helmet.

Maj. Todd Patalano said he expects more arrests will be made. He said detectives have identified two other riders, one of which kicked and attempted to assault the officer while he was arresting Boisvert.

Patalano said there are warrants out for their arrest, and they will be identified once they are apprehended.