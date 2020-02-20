Police arrest 2 involved in Cranston stabbing

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Cranston man remains on the run after he stabbed someone in the city Thursday morning, according to Cranston Police Col. Michael Winquist.

Winquist said officers responded to a home on Northup Street for reports of a stabbing around 10:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, Winquist said the officers arrested Ashley Brogno, 28, of West Warwick, in connection to the crime. The male victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, they learned of a second suspect, Brian Raymond, 31, who ran off before police arrived.

Raymond is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

Brogno has been charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and obstruction of justice.

Anyone who knows of Raymond’s whereabouts should contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.