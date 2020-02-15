Police actively investigating Cranston home invasion

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after at least two masked people forced their way into a Cranston home Friday evening.

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano said the suspects entered the Pontiac Avenue home just after 6 p.m.

Patalano said investigators do not believe the crime was random and the suspects extensively damaged the utility services before taking off, leading officers to evacuate the home in case of an explosion or fire.

The home is not inhabitable at this time because of the damage.

No one was injured in the incident, and Patalano said a person of interest was taken into custody after being stopped near the Providence/Cranston line.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, Patalano said.