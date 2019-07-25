Police: ACI inmate used handmade knife to attack fellow inmate

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A man already serving a life sentence for murder faced a judge Thursday after he was charged with stabbing another inmate in the maximum-security recreation yard at the ACI.

Brian Audette, 50, was arraigned on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the attack Monday morning that triggered a lockdown at the prison facility.

Rhode Island State Police allege Audette grabbed the victim from behind and used a handmade knife to cut and stab him multiple times in the face, neck and upper back.

The attack ended when the victim managed to break free, according to police. He was treated for his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital and is now back at the ACI.

In addition to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Audette also faces charges of assault with intent to commit a felony, weapons other than firearms permitted, and disorderly conduct. No plea was entered at his arraignment Thursday and his bail was set at $10,000 before he was remanded to the ACI. He’s due back in court Oct. 18.

Audette was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the April 2013 death of 57-year-old Donna Pike in Woonsocket.

According to state police, he was sentenced to an additional 10 years behind bars for assaulting another inmate in July 2017.