WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died in Warwick Monday morning.

Officers rushed to a home on Gorham Avenue just before noon for reports of a possible drowning.

Police said the officers attempted to resuscitate the boy before rushing him to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s death were not made public.