COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested three men who were reportedly caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills at a Coventry store last week.

Markquise Robinson, 22, Davon Turbe, 28, both of Brooklyn, New York, and Kevon Ferrell, 30, of Hartford, Conn., have each been charged with possession of a counterfeit bill or note and conspiracy.

Officers were called to the Walmart on Centre of New England Boulevard last Friday for reports of suspected fake bills being passed.

The officers were told that two of the suspects ran out of the store and hopped into a car being driven by the third, according to police.

Police said the officers stopped the car on New London Turnpike and took all three men into custody.

In total, police said the officers found 195 counterfeit $20 bills in the vehicle and on all three suspects.

The officers also uncovered evidence that the suspects passed phony bills in East Greenwich prior to arriving in Coventry, and in Virginia days before that, according to police.

Robinson, Turbe and Ferrell faced a judge Monday, where bail was set for each at $10,000 with surety.