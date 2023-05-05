CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged three people accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a parked van in a Cranston neighborhood last week, according to authorities.

Officers rushed to Greenwood Street just before 2 a.m. April 27 after receiving a report regarding a Molotov cocktail being thrown from a moving car.

Home surveillance footage shows the van parked along the street and a car driving by. Shortly before the car reaches the van, someone in the car appears to throw something out the window.

There’s appears to be a small explosion shortly after the flaming object hits the back of the van, which police said was occupied at the time. The flaming object then falls onto the pavement as the van’s driver takes off after the car.

Brianna Wischnowsky (Courtesy: Cranston Police Department) Drew Rappoport (Courtesy: Cranston Police Department)

The van’s driver followed the car for a few blocks before deciding to pull over and call police near Doric Avenue. No one was injured.

Investigators were able to track the car down with the help of the city’s license plate recognition cameras, according to police.

Upon finding the vehicle, detectives discovered items inside connected to the suspected Molotov cocktail.

Drew Rappoport, 19, of Coventry, Brianna Wischnowsky, 20, of Warwick, and a juvenile male were arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident.

The trio has been each been charged with fifth-degree arson, three counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.